Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.