Guest profiles:
Abby Bennett is in her fourth year as Proctor softball coach, reviving a program that she piloted to the Division IV state championship game last season and that is one of the contenders for the crown this year. She stayed in her hometown to attend Elmira College where her family could watch her play. She had an outstanding career as the catcher for the Soaring Eagles. Her full-time job is as a teacher at Proctor Elementary School.
Adam Greenlese is in his fourth season as head coach of the Fair Haven baseball team, which he led to last year's Division II semifinals. He is a 2014 graduate of Castleton University, where he was a pillar of the pitching staff with a record of 16-0 in his last three seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.