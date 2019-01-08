The boys are taking a bye week here at the Inside Pitch, but engineer George Nostrand (whose grandfather really did play for the Boston Celtics) has put together a brief audio montage of clips from the fall season. Bob and Tom poke fun at Chuck Clarino, talk about the Beatles with Jack Healey, toss out a soccer riddle and talk turnips. It's all here on the Rutland Herald's local sports podcast, The Inside Pitch.
