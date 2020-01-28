This week sports editor Adam Aucoin and writer Tom Haley sit down with Joanna Morse and Jeff Porter. Morse is the owner of the arena football team, The Vermont Bucks. Porter is her head coach. The pair are have scheduled a couple games at Spartan arena on May 30th and June 6th.
