It may be cold out, but Bob Fredette and Tom Haley have baseball and softball on the brain. Find out their thoughts on this years' crop of players as well as which field has the worst wind tunnel...All on this weeks' edition of The Inside Pitch.
It may be cold out, but Bob Fredette and Tom Haley have baseball and softball on the brain. Find out their thoughts on this years' crop of players as well as which field has the worst wind tunnel...All on this weeks' edition of The Inside Pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.