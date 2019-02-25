This week the Rutland Herald's local sports podcast features special guests, Nathan Bellomo and Rich Alberti. Bellomo is the head coach for the Rutland girls basketball team and Alberti is his assistant. Here what they have to say about how they stack up to other teams in the region as well as their goals for the remainder of the season. That and more on this week's edition of The Inside Pitch.
