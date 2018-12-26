Tom Haley, Olivia Valerio and Bob Fredette

This week on The Inside Pitch, Bob and Tom are joined by Olivia Valerio. Originally from Proctor, Valerio is now a junior at Salve Regina University where she is playing basketball. Valerio talked with Bob and Tom about topics ranging from the challenges of transitioning to college to her recent intern at Rutland Regional Medical Center. It's all on this week's edition of the Rutland Herald's local sports podcast, The Inside Pitch.

