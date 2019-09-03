Season 5, Episode 2
Welcome back to the Rutland Herald's local sports podcast, The Inside Pitch, featuring Sports Editor Bob Fredette and Sport Writer Extraordinaire Tom Haley.
This week Rutland football coach Mike Norman talks about his team's prospects for the season, flag football, USA Football and weighs in on the possibility of abolishing the kick-off.
It's all on the Rutland Herald's local sport podcast, The Inside Pitch, sponsored by the Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Check the Rutland Herald's facebook page in upcoming days to find out who will be our guest next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.