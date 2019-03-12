Jay Kenlan, president of the board of trustees at College of St. Joseph, said on Tuesday that Jennifer Scott, president of CSJ, has proposed a plan the board hopes will keep the college alive but could mean changes in staffing and offerings and could send undergraduates to another college. Kenlan said the board, believing the plan was the best hope for keeping CSJ open, approved the plan unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.