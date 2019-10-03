Talking Pictures: Allie Wilkinson

Allie Wilkinson, of New York City, was artist-in-residence with 77ART during August 2019 in Rutland. Wilkinson says, “It’s a really satisfying feeling when I get something that I wanted to capture. I plot things out small, and once I execute them on the large scale that I work at, it’s just really cool to see the final product and almost feel that I’ve created this being that now exists out in the world that’s, like, life-sized and can inhabit any space.”
Visit bit.ly/AllieWilkinson1004 to watch this week's Talking Pictures video.
