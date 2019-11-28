Talking Pictures: Benjamin Metzger

When Ben Metzger, of Hartland, quit making art for 15 years, an unexpected hiatus, the change affected him physically, weight-gain, diabetes. “I stayed in Idaho, struggled with work, finding creative outlets that weren’t very lucrative and got married.” By the time he was 50 years old and divorced, Metzger decided to come back east and go to school for his master’s degree. He says his live changed for the better. “I don’t feel like I’m just going through the motions every day. I feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.” Visit bit.ly/BenMetzger to see and hear Metzger tell the story in this week’s Talking Pictures video.
