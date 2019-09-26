Talking Pictures: Dr. Alan Betts, Pittsford

Dr. Alan Betts, of Atmospheric Research in Pittsford, affirms, after hearing teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speak at the United Nations and just days after the protest organization Extinction Rebellion with 100,000 followers shut down busy thoroughfare Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California, that fossil fuel developers and the governments that support them must become more accountable for the rapid degradation of the biosphere in which all sentient life on Earth dwells. Betts unequivocally says “Climate change and the extinction of species has become an existential crisis for humanity, the first one on a a grand scale, on a global scale, which we have to deal with even though there is a huge vested interest in trying to protect business as usual.” Visit bit.ly/0927Talkpix to watch this week’s Talking Pictures video.
