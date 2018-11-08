Rutland’s Dream Center hosted a memorial Nov. 3 for two city men who died in a house fire on Baxter Street. The event was organized by Northwest neighborhood activist Nick Santoro, of Rutland, to recognize all residents as equals regardless of social class or living arrangement. Despite stormy weather, the turnout filled the center. Family and friends of the departed shared memories, photographs and music. The Dream Center, run by Linda Justin, of Rutland, provided hot drinks and doughnuts. The video also features Mike Durkee and James Griffis, who share their feelings of love and loss. See this week’s Talking Pictures video at bit.ly/1109TalkPix
