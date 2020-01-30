Talking Pictures: Enid Reiman

Enid Reiman, of Rutland, is a woman with strong opinions, as anyone who knows her or has read her columns and letters to the editor in the pages of this newspaper. “I do think we’ve lost our moral compass in this nation. I don’t think it’s exclusive to us. I think the whole world is a little bit nuts.” she says. “The core problem is that we have failed our kids, we have failed ourselves by virtue of the fact that we have not paid attention to education. When you have a failure of education, it’s a guarantee you will have a poor government.” Visit bit.ly/EnidReiman to see this week’s Talking Pictures video.
