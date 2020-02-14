Talking Pictures: Lesley Herzberg

In 1850, Herman Melville, of New York City, a struggling writer of small repute, then known for novelized travel books “Typee” and “Omoo” based on his adventures as a merchant seaman and whaler, bought a 160-acre farm outside the then-village of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He named the place Arrowhead for the Mohican artifacts he unearthed with his plow. It was at Arrowhead that he completed “Moby-Dick, or The Whale,” now recognized as Melville’s masterwork. The book was published in fall 1851, and when it failed to captivate readers, the book was considered a failure. Today, Arrowhead is owned by the Berkshire Historical Society. Executive Director Lesley Herzberg tells the story of Melville’s happiest days. Visit bit.ly/LesleyHerzberg to see and hear this week’s Talking Pictures video.
