Talking Pictures: Lizzy Lunday

Originally from northern Virginia, Lizzy Lunday lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. In August 2019, Lunday was an artist in residence with 77Art in Rutland, Vermont. Lunday says, “The imagery that I use for my paintings right now for the series I’ve been work on for most of the past year … all come from images I take from reality television.” She says, “I’m sort of thinking about how these images … inform and decide how we as a culture view people specifically like femininity, what it means to be a woman, like relationships, etc., we all view through reality television.” Visit bit.ly/0913LizzyLunday to see this week’s Talking Pictures video.
