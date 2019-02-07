Talking Pictures: Mr. Pickle Man

Mr. Pickle Man, of Rutland Town, describes his coming of age in Warwick, Rhode Island, dropping out of school at 15 and at the age of 17 joining the Army. When he mustered out he used his medical training as a foundation, worked in civilian hospitals as a registered nurse, went into government work, and now he sells fine and tasty pickles at the Rutland farmers' market.
Camera and production by RH Alcott.
