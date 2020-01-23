Talking Pictures: Petra O'Neill

Petra O’Neill, who teaches yoga at her studio in the Howe Center in Rutland, says, “For me, yoga means not only movement but also a way to bring mindfulness to my day-to-day and to share that with other people.” O’Neill describes “mindfulness” as using time to pause, to be more present. “Maybe using a meditation practice,” she says. “Perhaps you’ll use affirmations. That’s very powerful. Positive affirmations have been shown to help people through all kinds of struggles.” For more information, call 345-5244. Visit bit.ly/0124YogaStudio to see this week’s Talking Pictures video with Petra O’Neill.
