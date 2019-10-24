Talking Pictures: Rachel Spitzer-Firliet

Rachel Spitzer-Firliet, of Proctor, is an artist-in-residence this month at 77ART in Rutland. When Talking Pictures asked her what deciding factor in her life prompted her decision to become an artist, Spitzer-Firliet said, “I don’t ever recall not wanting to be one, to be honest with you.” Now, as an adult, she says the work is almost obsessive. She said, “I can’t not do it. It’s just an internal drive. It’s calming. It’s meditative. Some people have exercise and other things they can do that shut their brain off. Art is like that for me.” Visit bit.ly/1021Beeswax to see and hear Rachel Spitzer-Firliet tell the story in her own words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.