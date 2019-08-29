Talking Pictures: Sarah Stefana Smith

Sarah Stefana Smith, from Washington, D.C., was an artist-in-residence with 77ART during August in Rutland. She works in photography, sculpture and installation. Smith says “For me, the material that I use kind of functions as a kind of broader set of questions that I get to explore around what does it mean to ... think about space and place, what does it mean to think about African-American presence in space and place, and kind of what are some of the ways that people think about belonging in community.” Visit bit.ly/0824SarahStefanaSmith to see this week’s Talking Pictures video and hear Smith tell the story in her own words.
