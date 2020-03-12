Talking Pictures: Tom Giffin

Tom Giffin, of Rutland, serves Rutland City as cemetery commissioner, overseeing maintenance and upkeep for four cemeteries: West Street Cemetery, House of Corrections Cemetery behind Northwest School, Poor Farm Cemetery off Gleason Road near the transfer station and North Main Street Cemetery. Giffin is a hands-on commissioner. He assembles crews of student volunteers and goes out to repair or replace damaged historic grave markers, some of which date back to the 1700s. Earlier this week, Giffin gave Talking Pictures a quick tour of West Street Cemetery. “Vandalism,” Giffin says, “has been huge in this cemetery. You look at the city reports over the last 150 years, this cemetery has been vandalized quite regularly.” Giffin says since he began working with schools and other groups, incidents of vandalism have decreased. He says most of the cemetery budget goes toward grass mowing and very little toward stone repair. The cemeteries, he says, depend on volunteers and the community to help do the work. Visit bit.ly/TomGiffin to see and hear this week’s Talking Pictures video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.