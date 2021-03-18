The National Civil Rights Museum and Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, reopened March 1 after being closed due to COVID-19. It is a place to put on your bucket list of not-to-miss things in the U.S.
This premier heritage museum holds true to its mission to share culture and lessons from the American civil rights movement. It explores how that era continues to shape equality and freedom across the world.
The museum opened in 1991 and is at the former Lorraine Motel, where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated April 4, 1968. Learn about the civil rights leader and the times he was living in through interactive exhibits, historic collections, speakers, events and more. Visitors can take a walk through this time of change that was so inspiring.
The museum was renovated in 2013 and 2014 to add more than 40 new films, interactive media and oral histories to the dynamic collection.
It is a one-of-a-kind experience that has been a part of many TV features and the focus of the Academy Award-nominated documentary “The Witness: From the Balcony of Room 306.”
Approaching the motel, one will have a feeling of stepping back in time. The Lorraine looks like it did in 1968.
During segregated times, the Lorraine was one of the few hotels that allowed for African-American travelers to enjoy overnight accommodations. Both Black and white guests returned many times for its upscale atmosphere, affordable prices, home-cooked meals, and the reputation the Lorraine had for being clean and safe.
It was not surprising to find musicians at the Lorraine including Lionel Hampton, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, and many others during the 1950s and ’60s. King stayed at the motel several times.
After King’s assassination, the room, 306, was left empty as a memorial.
The interior of King’s room looks like it would have that morning. It has a newspaper on the bed, a breakfast tray and an ashtray and leaves the chilling thought with visitors that King had just stepped out to the balcony.
The Lorraine has been designated as a historic site by the Tennessee Historical Commission.
The museum is working to keep visitors safe during COVID-19, including moving the interpretive talks to a temperature-controlled shelter in the museum courtyard.
Tickets should be purchased in advance online. They are sold in timed intervals to help with social distancing. If available some will be sold at the door.
Visit civilrightsmusuem.org and click on Tickets for updated information and to order.
