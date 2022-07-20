City voters still have to figure out where their new polling places are for the Aug. 9 primary and Nov. 8 general election, but they won’t have to remember to switch back to their old polling places for town meeting in March.
Discussions before the Board of Aldermen Monday ended with an agreement to use the newly redrawn House district lines as the boundaries for the city’s four wards.
City Clerk Henry Heck said last week he did not consider such a move wise because of the difference in population between the House districts. He said he had moved from that position after a review of the city’s charter and ordinances.
“I hate, I physically hate, to say this because I don’t believe the process was necessary to do what happened,” Heck said.
The continued loss of population left the city facing the loss of one of its House seats during reapportionment. City officials fought to maintain four districts with slightly altered borders, but the Legislature ultimately merged a large portion of Ward One with a portion of the town. The changes in boundaries placed slightly more than a third of city voters in new districts.
The wards play no role in local elections aside from where individuals vote — all members of the School Board and Board of Aldermen represent the city as a whole, not specific wards.
Heck said the charter states the city “may” be divided in the wards and delegates the details to ordinance except to say any wards should be as close to equal in population as possible.
The ordinance defines the wards by street and has historically changed with the city’s House districts, Heck said, adding that the ordinance states that redistricting will automatically change the ward boundaries unless the Board of Aldermen votes otherwise.
“You have to do literally nothing if you want to follow that,” Heck said.
There were no arguments made at the meeting against adjusting the ward boundaries to match the legislative ones, though a referral was made to the Charter and Ordinance Committee for review.
“This is going to look like this for 10 years, so we might as well look at making that change,” he said.
Alderman Christopher Ettori noted that the new boundaries put two of the polling places in the same district. Heck said he had checked with the secretary of state’s office and was told that would not be a problem.
A chart showing what district each street in the city falls into was published in the Rutland Herald on Saturday and is available at City Hall. Heck advised he will have a worker at each polling location to help direct confused voters to their new polling site, and encouraged citizens with questions to contact his office sooner rather than later.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.