Eight local couples have a rough night coming up.
The cast for the 2019 “Newly”wed Game, which takes place Feb. 9 at the Paramount Theatre, was announced this week.
Modeled after the eponymous television game show, the “Newly”wed Game features local couples (though not, as in the show, necessarily newlyweds — hence the quotation marks) being put to the third degree. This year’s contestants are Joel and Bernadette Robin, Eliza and Jarod Wilcox, Liam and Danielle Monroe, Eli Brannon and Tyler Hock, Colleen and Bill Wright, Claudio and Brenda Fort, Brook and Tom Markowski, and Anna and Stephen Montanez.
Now in its third year, the The “Newly”wed began as a replacement for the annual “Pack the Paramount” food drive. “That went for a long time,” organizer Steve Costello said. “It made more sense to raise money than stuff that had to be sorted and moved and might not be what people wanted.”
Costello also said raising a dollar does more than donating a $1 can of beans or box of pasta because area food shelves are able to buy in bulk through the Vermont Food Bank. Proceeds are divided up among Rutland Community Cupboard, BROC Community Food Shelf, and The Salvation Army Food Shelf.
“It’s been a big boost,” BROC Executive Director Tom Donahue said. “It comes at a time, after the holidays, when we’re a little depleted. Right now our numbers are at an all-time high for volume of people coming to us at the BROC cupboard. ... We’re seeing about 50 people a day — in excess of 1,000 people a month.”
Every time a person visits the food bank, Donahue said BROC gives their family a week’s worth of food.
“You can imagine how fast we go through the food,” he said. “We buy in bulk, and it provides us the ability to serve the numbers we see in the Rutland region.”
In the last two years, Costello said, the event has raised a little less than $40,000 combined.
“I’m hoping in another year or two, we’ll reach the sell-out point,” he said. “If we raise $20,000, it’ll go so far. Think about what you can buy at the grocery store for $20,000 and magnify it four or five times — that’s the kind of purchasing power they have at the Vermont Food Bank.”
Costello said the show also delivers a solidly entertaining evening.
“I laughed more at the first two than at any comedian anywhere,” he said. “Everyone who goes is going to know somebody there. To see someone like the head of the hospital or (Rutland Young Professionals) ... being very honest about questions that can be very probing — it’s hilarious.”
Donahue backed Costello’s claim.
“It’s one of the funniest nights of the year ... especially for a date night leading up to Valentine’s Day. You just laugh from the moment you get there to the moment you leave. I’m not even exaggerating.”
Donahue said the event succeeds because of how candid the couples are on stage.
“Quite frankly, they’ve been really willing to talk about anything,” he said. “We call it PG-17, but it makes it hysterical.”
