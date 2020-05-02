According to data released by the Department of Health on Saturday, Vermont saw 7 new COVID-29 cases with one new death.
The department updates its figures at 11 a.m. each day and posts them to its website, bit.ly/0502Numbers. Data reflects information from the day before.
According to Saturday’s numbers, the total number of cases stands at 886. Eleven are currently hospitalized, nine are hospitalized under investigation, there have been a total of 51 deaths, 16,591 people have been tested, 15 are currently being monitored, while 838 have completed monitoring.
