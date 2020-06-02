Fourteen Vermont dairy farms stopped producing milk in the month of May, according to the Agency of Agriculture.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are hearing from more than just the milk products industry on how to allocate $50 million of dairy relief proposed by the governor.
Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts said this week that in May 2019, only one dairy farm stopped producing milk.
The agency inspects all Vermont dairy farms for compliance with sanitation and water quality rules on a monthly basis.
“They let us know we no longer need to come to their farm for inspection because they’re no longer milking cows or shipping milk,” said Tebbetts, explaining how the agency keeps a tab on the number of dairy farms producing milk.
Prior to May, there were about 760 dairy farms milking cows.
“Usually it’s a pretty strong indication of closure,” he said. “Sometimes farmers do come back into business and they’ll let us know, but we have very few that are in a seasonal situation. This is a pretty strong indication it was a very difficult month.”
Tebbetts said the farms that stopped producing were scattered across the state and were mostly small to medium-sized producers. The state considers anywhere between 0 to 59 cows a small farm; 50 to 199 cows a “certified small farm;” 200 to 699 cows a medium sized farm; and anything over 700 cows to be a large farm.
With measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic closing many places that buy milk and milk-derived products such as restaurants, schools and colleges, the demand for milk has dropped substantially, hurting what was already a challenged industry.
Tebbetts said Republican Gov. Phil Scott, as part of a larger relief package, has proposed spending $50 million from the federal CARES Act, designed to address economic damage caused by the pandemic, on Vermont’s dairy farms and cheese makers. He said under the proposal, $40 million would go to milk producers while $10 million would go toward cheese makers.
He said these funds are aimed at carrying farmers and cheese makers into the fall where, by then, hopefully, the markets will have opened up.
Tebbetts added that many other small businesses are in the same situation as dairy farms.
Marty Mundy, executive director of the Vermont Cheese Council, said Tuesday that a survey her group took of its members in March showed 58% of them reported a dip in income of between 25% and 75%. She said about 10% were concerned they would have to close.
Mundy said cheese makers are having to decide whether or not to cut production, which also will lead to lost income later on. She said some in the industry, those whose cheese is sold to tourists and the like, haven’t felt the pinch yet — but likely will.
“It really will be more survival funds than anything else,” she said of the governor's relief proposal.
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, who sits on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, said testimony was taken by his committee last Friday.
“Originally it came across as a $50 million package, and as you might imagine as soon as people become aware that there is funding available, hands go up and ask to be included,” he said.
Collamore explained that Scott’s proposal is being handled much like a state budget would; the governor makes the proposal, lawmakers make changes through the normal process and, ultimately, Scott signs it, vetoes it, or lets it pass into law without his signature.
“All of a sudden the farmers who do vegetables, beef and poultry said, 'Hey, we’d like to be included, too,' and so we began taking testimony on that,” said Collamore. “Some members of the committee definitely feel we should not limit it to just dairy farms.”
Collamore said he supports dairy farms, but testimony is being taken from others in the agriculture industry that have been impacted by the pandemic. He said other types of farms have suffered, as have migrant workers, the Meals on Wheels program, and those who make food for schools.
“We also received some indication from the Senate Appropriations Committee that it probably will not be $50 million, it might be less than that,” he said. “I don’t know by what amount. So all of a sudden this is a very fluid situation and we are going to still be taking testimony. Nothing has been decided yet, there’s been no vote taken. We will continue to take testimony from all these groups and try to decide what the fairest way is to begin to help our agriculture segment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.