CHITTENDEN — Change seems to be the only constant when it comes to the North Chittenden Grange Hall and the communities it serves.
At Town Meeting Day 2021, voters approved an article asking them to spend $40,000 on the 2½-acre meadow across from the grange. A gathering to celebrate the purchase was held Saturday.
It took a few attempts before voters could be convinced, said Select Board member Julie Fredette on Thursday. At one point, buying 12 acres for $200,000 was floated, then the 2½-acres for $80,000 was placed on the ballot. This last time, the landowner came down on their price, $21,000 in private funds were raised, and a local attorney donated their labor, and the article passed.
“The fundraising made us reach out to people so more people were thinking about it, and also digging deep and giving to it,” she said. So now more people are actually invested in it being successful.”
The town has been appropriating funds for the building itself since at least 2001, according to Karen Webster, secretary of the Chittenden Historical Society. For eight years, $20,000 was appropriated annually, then in 2009 the town began allocating $20,000 per year for another 10 years. This began a period of renovation for the building.
There are no plans to develop the meadow, Fredette said. It’s more of an area to be used along with events. The grange already has ample parking, and while it could use some more lighting and a proper porch, it’s one of the best kept public buildings in town. It’s heated, air-conditioned, the basement has a commercial kitchen and there’s a lift for people with mobility limitations.
“What we’d like to do is add a proper porch with a ramp,” said Webster. “What slows things down is money.”
Fredette, Webster, Select Board member Bob Baird, Bernie McGee and Bob Muzzy gathered at the grange on Thursday to talk about the building’s past and their hopes for its future.
Muzzy said the grange was used for town meetings back in the days when Chittenden was effectively two towns. The roads were laid out in such a way that people from one side of town didn’t interact much with those on the other side. The schools were separate, there were two road commissioners, and Town Meeting Day was held in alternating locations from year to year. He said some changes to the roads in the 1950s brought the town together a little more.
McGee remembers town meetings there.
“It was a really big thing because there was a women’s club … they would put on a big dinner for all the people — this was before the Australian ballot — and town meeting was held, I think it started at 10 a.m., and sometimes it was still going at 5 in the afternoon.
Kids were often present, as there was no one to babysit and the schools were closed.
“It was fun, because sometimes there would be some good arguments,” said McGee. “Everybody would air their concerns, you'd think it was almost a knock-down drag-out fight, and when it finally got over they’d shake hands and say ‘nice seeing you, see you next year,’ just like nothing happened.”
The building didn’t see much action in 2020 because of the pandemic, said Fredette. Before that it was hosting weddings, family reunions, community dinners, Zumba classes, and the basement was used by local artists for various purposes including Open Studio Weekend.
“I think we’d love to see it actively used by the townspeople, and any way we can promote that I think would be a good thing,” said Baird. “It’s a real treasure for the community and there are people I’ve talked to who have lived on Middle Road for quite a while who weren’t even aware the town owned the building. We have a sign out there now so at least they know it’s not a private home.”
The building was constructed in 1833, said Webster. It began life as a church but as the population changed, so did the building’s uses. It became a grange hall some time in the latter half of the 1800s and was purchased by the town in 1906. McGee said he remembers it being used by a women’s group who made bandages for cancer patients. At some point, it fell into disrepair, until 1996 when a group, the North Chittenden Grange Hall Committee, made up of Tim Elliot, Stacey Elliot, Shandalynn Gee, Karen Gee, Roland Smith and Roland Smith Jr., began work fixing it up. The Chittenden Historical Society — chittendenhistory.org — has a more complete history of the renovation efforts.
Fredette said that as events begin happening there more, the hope is, it will become more prominent in people’s minds and not need extensive repairs in the future.
