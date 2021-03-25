BRANDON — The sidewalks along Union Street are in rough shape, to the point where the residents of the small assisted-living home there can’t use their wheelchairs on it.
“We’ve been here for over 11 years, and I’ve had to deal with that sidewalk every bit of those years,” said Mary Jensen, owner of Wintergreen Residential Care Home at 3 Union St. “It’s pretty rough, I can’t push a wheelchair or anything over it. We have to go into the road, and it’s the safest way.”
Jensen said that eight people live at Wintergreen and all have some sort of mobility issue that isn’t helped by the condition of the sidewalk, which is why she was pleased to hear the town has been granted $300,000 to fix it.
Town Manager Dave Atherton said Wednesday that the funds come from the Transportation Alternative Program. The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) administers the program, but the funds are federal. The town will have to supply a $75,000 match, to be paid out of its local option tax fund.
Atherton said a previous grant application for this project to a different program was denied, but this one turned out to offer more funds anyway.
“I started looking at what we wanted to do coming out of the Route 7 project, and what areas would be good to work on next and continue that process, and Union Street and Carver Street are the next two,” he said. “They’re long streets, they both have houses on them, they both have sidewalks that are in dire need of repair, or replacement at this point. So it just seemed like the logical next step.”
Carver Street might get some attention this year, he said, but the focus now is Union Street. He only learned of this grant award a few days ago; the full grant agreement with AOT hasn’t been completed.
The hope is to replace the sidewalks along that 750 foot section of Union Street, from the area by Hannaford Supermarket to the railroad tracks, either late this year or early next. Atherton said the grant funds don’t have to be spent this year, and he wants to get some waterline work there done along with this project if possible.
“Both sides are asphalt, they’re crooked, they’re all cracked and coming up,” he said. “Some sections aren’t even safe, you’d have a hard time getting a wheelchair through a few of those sections.”
He’s not sure when the sidewalks there were last replaced. They won’t be done again in asphalt, but concrete, hence the cost.
Devon Neary, transportation planner at the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said towns all over the county were reluctant to apply for grants like these last year, not knowing how the pandemic would affect their budgets and fearing the worst.
“So we’re hoping to see another flurry of pedestrian sidewalk and bike projects this year,” he said. “Towns were less motivated, or a little bit apprehensive, to apply last year during COVID, because so much of the municipal funding was unknown, but now we see the funding situation is better and there is potentially more federal money coming, I think towns are going to be positioned really well to apply for more grants.”
He said that besides Wintergreen, the street hosts several small businesses and homes.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.