BURLINGTON — This spring, 350VT is set to plant 7,000 trees in Burlington, Brattleboro, Bennington, Manchester, and central Vermont as part of a 2-year reforestation plan.
This year’s events began this month in Randolph with a workshop on fruit tree grafting. All told, 22 tree-planting events will take place with support from Arbor Day Foundation, City Market, Lintilhac Foundation and conservation districts across the state. On Friday, the Poultney Mettowee Conservation District planned to do a tree planting in Fair Haven. Next is April 25 at the North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier. On May 14, there will be a planting in Pawlet, and on May 15 a planting at Elm Street Community Garden in Montpelier.
“We acknowledge the interconnectedness of food justice, climate resilience, flood and erosion mitigation and ecological restoration,” stated Jaiel Pulskamp, co-director of 350Vermont, in a release. “This is an opportunity to connect Vermont’s own local conditions with structural inequalities in food sovereignty and the global reality of climate change.”
