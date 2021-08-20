A year off as result of the pandemic doesn’t seem to have reduced the enthusiasm of 4-H kids who were at the Vermont State Fair on Thursday.
Amie Thurston, 13, was at the fair for the first time as a 4-H’er and she had come with her horse, Boone, a 12-year-old quarter horse gelding. She described it as “pretty fun.”
“It’s kind of cool to watch all these little kids run around and love up on him and stuff,” she said.
While Thurston said Boone doesn’t like stalls, she said he was handling the attention pretty well.
She said she liked the way the Rutland area 4-H clubs had their own section together.
“I enjoy how 4-H isn’t just a group, it’s more of a family. So if you can’t make it to them, they won’t be sad or mad. Well, they’ll be sad, but they won’t be mad, and they don’t always expect you. They help out, and we help out them. It’s just fun altogether,” she said.
Kimberly Griffin, 4-H educator for Rutland and Bennington counties out of UVM Extension, said the local 4-H usually has 75 to 80 kids participating in the state fair but this year had 50.
“I think the last 18 months have given people a chance to prioritize and everyone is still also at various levels of comfort. Children under 12 still aren’t vaccinated so many families aren’t ready to jump back in,” she said.
Griffin added that for some families, there was excitement about the fair being the first chance to “jump back in” to familiar activities.
“It’s outdoors. There’s lower risk. It’s an event. Whereas it wasn’t attractive to everyone that they’re doing school online, and so is their 4-H Club, I’m really excited that this was an opportunity for in-person and tangible activity,” she said.
Kristen McLaughlin, club leader of the Tuff-Riders 4-H Club, said kids have been “thrilled to be back.”
“I think it’s just getting that normalcy back that they’ve been excited about,” she said.
Griffin said 4-H leaders approached the current Vermont State Fair as a “reset year” and only a few new wrinkles were added to the traditional fair activities.
“We weren’t trying to overextend ourselves because the other piece of that, too, is everyone’s a volunteer. Recognizing it is exciting to come together, and we all are human and all just went though the last 18 months so having a space to just land comfortably was important to everyone. Let’s not add extra stresses, but let’s also make sure that we’re all here together,” she said.
There are almost 20 kids in the Tuff-Riders, including Kristen’s daughter, Alexa McLaughlin, and Kristen said all of them had participated in this year’s fair, either by showing exhibits in the 4-H building, bringing horses or taking part in workshops.
Alexa McLaughlin, 17, said she had been at the fair all week helping her mother set up the 4-H horse stalls and run the clinics for 4-H kids.
“I’ve been here helping other 4-H’ers that are first-year rookies kind of get used to the impact of taking care of a horse all by themselves for the week. … It’s been a busy week. It’s been a very busy week,” she said.
She added that the pandemic had not only resulted in the Vermont State Fair skipping a year but some other smaller shows that 4-H’ers in the area usually visit as well.
“It’s been nice to be back and get us back into the swing of doing 4-H things. It’s nice because two years ago, at our last fair, we did not have any kids that were ready to bring horses and this year, during COVID, we did a lot of online stuff for kids to kind of get a better understanding. In the spring, we worked hard, and now we have three kids that brought horses this year and they’ve all done a phenomenal with the challenges,” she said.
During the pandemic, the 4-H for Rutland and Bennington counties used a lot of online and remote activities. Griffin said there was an effort to expand the usual 4-H subjects beyond agriculture to include lessons on leadership and STEM learning.
Natalia Tarbell, 10, of Middletown Springs, was at the fair with one cow and one heifer on Thursday. She has wanted to be a member of 4-H since she was 5, according to her mother, Bridget Tarbell.
“It’s a lot of fun because you get to show, and you can be in a ton of different groups like the dog 4-H and the bunny 4-H, but there’s a lot more to it,” she said.
She said she also had some arts and crafts in the 4-H building and brought some jelly and vegetables to show at the fair.
Natalia, whose family has a dairy farm, said she missed the fair when it didn’t happen in 2020.
“I missed it but it was a lot different last year, so it was, like, ‘What do we do now?’ We didn’t know what to do, we didn’t know what was going to happen next year. And this year, it’s, like, ‘We’re back.’ It’s still hitting me. I missed it a lot because not showing, took a lot and I got a lot from a whole year of missing it, so I’m getting back in it,” she said.
