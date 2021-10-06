Marking 4-H Week, the organization is hoping to find more volunteers to help provide new educational experiences to local youth.
Kimberly Griffin, 4-H educator for Rutland and Bennington counties out of UVM Extension, said the organization brings youth together around common interests with the guidance of volunteers who are not necessarily experts but “who are interested and compassionate caring adults.”
“We are in a position where we are responding, like many youth organizations, to the past, what? Twenty months? I’ve stopped counting. We recognize, now more than ever that connections and relationships are vital. That our youth need to feel that they belong and that they are connected and have healthy relationships with peers and with adults. 4-H provides that exact experience,” she said.
While in “volunteer recruitment mode,” 4-H is looking for adults who might be interested in new experiences that they can explore with area youth. Griffin used robotics as an example of a subject some volunteers are exploring and while they may not have known much at the start about the topic, “they’re excited to learn alongside youth.”
Volunteers have to be older than 21 to be a full independent leader but training for leadership can start at 18. They do not have to live in the county where they volunteer. A background check and vetting takes place before a volunteer is approved, but Griffin also pointed out that volunteers are trained in youth development and the 4-H mission and supported by local 4-H representatives and other volunteers.
Griffin said a number of volunteers come from 4-H. Those who were involved in the program as youth sometimes return to give back as volunteers.
Deb Danforth, of Castleton, has been a volunteer for more than 20 years and considers herself an alumni of the Vermont 4-H. She said the various projects allow kids to learn life skills.
As examples, she said 4-H youth learn about public speaking, problem solving, compassion, empathy, teamwork and responsibility.
“I think it’s the different opportunities they get to interact with different adults, different kids, different events, different contests, different fairs, whether it’s a county-wide event, a state-wide event, a regional event. We take 4-H kiddos from Vermont to the national 4-H horse contest every year — well, except for the last two years — so it’s all kinds of situations, experiences in different settings,” Danforth said.
Griffin said she hoped 4-H would continue to be relevant to its young members. During the Vermont State Fair this year, several attendees who were there with 4-H said it had provided some consistency and activity, although some of it remote, at a time when other events were on hold.
One of the things that’s “awesome” about 4-H is that they’ve been around more than 100 years, Griffin added.
“We are foundationally secure. 4-H has been here, quote, ‘forever’ and will be here another 100 years. We’re not going anywhere and we were able to be adaptive. It’s obviously a feel good. It feels good to me to connect with youth and hear how much of a constant we provided during a time of turmoil,” she said.
Danforth said one of the most rewarding aspects for her as a longtime volunteer is watching the members experience personal growth from the time they enter 4-H until they move on to another challenge like work or higher learning.
“The transformation is so gratifying and fun to see happen,” she said.
Sarah Kleinman, director of 4-H, Family and Farmworker Education programs at University of Vermont Extension, said 4-H is a “positive youth development” program that provides opportunities for youth to find their spark.”
“(They can) find areas of interest that they may not have already been exposed to and also build relationships with caring adults and other youth that share those same interests. By providing opportunities for finding their sparks and building on those, we ultimately have youth progress through what could be a career track, a career progression and really find their place in life,” she said.
In addition to the traditional programs involving raising livestock or growing vegetable or fruit, 4-H offers clubs in cooking, computer coding, leadership, arts and crafts and global positioning systems, according to Kleinman.
“Really, it’s quite varied, and in an ideal world, the youth indicate where their interests are and the adults are partners that help facilitate those learning experiences,” she said.
Looking ahead to the 4-H year that started Oct. 1, Griffin, who was one of the leaders of the “Out of the Box-es” program that provided educational items to kids in the summers of 2020 and 2021, said a similar program was being planned for 4-H.
The goal is to have smaller boxes sent to fewer kids but they would still be kits or materials that the youth would need to complete a project intended to be both fun and educational. The items will go out based on a monthly programming calendar for 4-H projects.
“We’re all doing something together even if we’re not physically together,” Griffin said.
4-H Week is the time the organization closes out one year and begins the next, starting on Oct. 1.
There are clubs in various places in the Rutland and Bennington county region, afterschool activities based on the interests of participants and short-term special interest projects known as SPIN activities.
Parents who believe their kids would benefit from being involved with 4-H or adults who want to volunteer can contact Griffin at kimberly.griffin@uvm.edu or visit the website at uvm.edu/extension/youth online.
