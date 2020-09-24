MONTPELIER — The state announced this week that it awarded nearly $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds to several internet companies to extend broadband service in their areas.
According to the Department of Public Service, $3,991,847 in grants were awarded as follows:
ECFiber, $502,00 to extend its fiber network to 251 locations.
Franklin Telephone, $45,691 to extend fiber to 24 locations.
Wireless Partners, $762,662 to extend its wireless network to 668 locations.
Spectrum, $142,939, to extend cable broadband to 156 locations.
Tilson, $1,789,150 to install a fiber network reaching 360 locations.
Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom, $749,405 to extend a fiber network to 192 locations.
According to DPS, 804 of these locations lack a 4/1 Mbps connection, while 150 need internet for meeting with doctors, attending school, or work. The COVID-19 Emergency Connectivity Initiative is funding using money from the federal CARES Act.
