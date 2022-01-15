WATERBURY – The state Department of Corrections on Saturday reported 38 incarcerated individuals and nine staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury during testing conducted Jan. 13.
The incarcerated individuals reside in the same building as the 11 prior positives, the first of whom was confirmed to have the virus in a Jan. 8 test, according to a release issued by the DOC on Saturday afternoon.
The building is being treated as a quarantine unit, the release stated.
Fifty-nine incarcerated individuals lived in the building when the outbreak was first detected. The facility remains on full lockdown, contact tracing continues, and Vermont DOC and Vermont Department of Health are coordinating follow-up testing for the entire facility next week, the release stated.
Vermont set a new record with 101 people hospitalized for COVID at the beginning of the week. By Friday that number was still at 100, with 24 individuals in intensive care units. The state saw 2,295 new cases on Friday with a two-week total of 11,619.
The state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 493. No updates are available from the Department of Health over the holiday weekend.
“While numbers like this are troubling, Vermont DOC has been preparing for this rate of spread since the first information about omicron’s transmissibility became available,” said Commissioner Nicholas Deml. “We are grateful nobody is presenting with serious symptoms and nobody is hospitalized. The NECC staff and others from around the DOC system are working tirelessly against a challenging backdrop. We’re grateful to them as they’re the ones on the frontlines combatting this virus.
As of Saturday morning, 57 incarcerated individuals are considered positive across five Vermont facilities, the DOC reported.
Statewide, 72 positive staff cases exist across six correctional facilities, six field offices, and the Vermont Correctional Academy.
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions at https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends
