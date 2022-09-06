It was 50 years ago that ABC sportscaster Jim McKay, who had a home in the small Vermont town of Barnard, made the chilling announcement to a world audience: “They’re all gone.”
He was talking about the 11 Israeli athletes who were taken hostage at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany.
When the massacre was over, the Israeli athletes, five of the hostage-takers and a policeman had been killed.
Marilyn Corson Whitney, who has made Rutland her home for more than four years, was competing for Canada in those Olympics. The place where Whitney and the Canadian women’s team was sequestered was in a multi-story building a half mile away from the massacre.
The team’s chaperone told Whitney that athletes had been captured.
The gravity of the situation did not register with her. She had other things on her mind. She was getting married in three days.
The scope of the tragedy did hit Whitney when she saw armed people in the Olympic Village.
“The Olympics were so different in 1972. They are so commercialized today and the medal count is everything,” Whitney said.
“We were competing to reduce world tension and to make friends with people through sports,” she said. “We were representing a way of life but it wasn’t a chest-pounding, we-are-the-greatest thing.”
“It was the most shocking event because it happened right in the Village and had put everything we had worked for in jeopardy. Everything that we held important was threatened.”
Whitney was determined not to allow the event to alter her way of thinking. She would not live in fear.
It was a mindset that she put into practice again after the Twin Towers fell.
“It changed the way I looked at life but I was not going to let fear override anything,” she said.
Whitney is an Olympic medalist. Four years before the Munich Games, the swimmer captured the bronze medal in the freestyle relay at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.
She is a four-time Canadian national champion in swimming and canoeing. She was a college All-American swimming for Michigan State.
She collected plenty of medals but they have been forgotten with time.
“Medals don’t really mean a lot to me,” Whitney said.
Well, maybe one means more than the others. It came when she was 11 years old swimming for the Ann Arbor Swim Club in Michigan.
Girls were not encouraged to compete in sports in that era but she swam the butterfly when she was told the team had only one good swimmer in that event.
She improved her time significantly every meet and at the end of the year was awarded a medal from the league.
That would be the one she most cherishes.
When she was in the seventh grade, she asked her teacher for the name of a college that was a good one to study home economics. The teacher answered, Michigan State.
“That planted the seed,” Whitney said.
It was in 1967 when she was living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that she came north to East Lansing, Michigan, for the summer.
“The water in Florida was so hot that you could not get your heart rate up,” Whitney said.
That brought her to East Lansing, where she trained with the Michigan State swim team.
“That cemented it,” Whitney said of her college choice. “I loved East Lansing.”
Swimming for the Canadian team brought many opportunities.
“The good thing about swimming for Canada is that you get to compete in the British Empire Games, the Pan American Games and the Olympics,” Whitney said.
“When I got to the Olympics, I had already experienced all the ceremonial things that happen there. I wasn’t overwhelmed by it the way people would think I would be.
“I had been swimming in a pool for five hours every day and competing in meets. The Olympics was another meet to me. A big meet, but just another meet.”
She could have been a world-class swim coach, following the career path of so many others in her family.
Instead, she chose to build a career as an interior designer, a profession she enjoyed for 35 years.
One of her friends was a surgeon at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Her friend’s husband and Whitney made presentations about architecture and interior design, prompting her move to Rutland more than four years ago.
She was 58 years old when she earned her doctorate from Virginia Tech in Environmental Design and Planning.
Whitney’s “retirement” took a dramatic turn when she began writing. She is working on a seven-book fantasy series that is set off the coast of Ireland.
She still swims, logging laps three times a week at the Pico Sports Center in Mendon.
It is a life with many chapters and now, in her 70s, she is still penning those chapters at a furious pace.
