The Vermont Housing and Conservation Board has announced that it is committing $53.8 million in state and federal funds towards the rehabilitation of 389 homes across the state.
According to VHCB, it allocated $31,447,00 in state funds and $22,364,574 in federal funds after two meetings in late June and early July. Of the 389 homes, 221 are for people who were otherwise homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
“In response to unprecedented need and rising prices, VHCB will invest supplemental state housing funds appropriated by the Vermont legislature and federal housing and recovery funds to create and rehabilitate 288 apartments, 50 shelter beds and 51 homeownership opportunities in communities around the state, both for households experiencing homelessness that have been living in motels during the pandemic and for moderate-income Vermonters struggling to find housing they can afford,” stated VHCB Executive Director, Gus Seelig, in a prepared statement.
The funds will go to the following organizations:
BerlinFox Run Apartments will consist of 30 new homes developed by Downstreet Housing and Community Development, and Evernorth in the proposed New Town Center. Of these, six apartments with rental assistance will be let to families who were previously homeless.
The Good Samaritan Haven will use the funds to buy the Twin City Motel and create a 35-bed emergency shelter complete with administrative services.
Stowe, Morrisville
In Stowe, three buildings on Main Street will accommodate 14 apartments. In Morrisville, two apartments will be added to a historic building on Hutchins Street. These will be acquired and rehabilitated by the Lamoille Housing Partnership and Evernorth.
St. Johnsbury
Two vacant, historic buildings on Cherry Street will be used for nine new apartments. RuralEdge will purchase and rehabilitate them.
Rutland
The Tuttle Block on Center Street will see 13 apartments rehabilitated by the Housing Trust of Rutland County, and Evernorth. Office space will be replaced with three apartments, which will be leased to people experiencing homeless or who are at risk of becoming homeless.
Shelburne
The Champlain Housing Trust will convert 20 motel units in two buildings into apartments, and purchase another hotel for an additional 58 rooms.
Williston
A motel will be bought by the Champlain Housing Trust and converted into 38 homes for people who had been homeless, and another 33 apartments for low and moderate income families.
South Burlington
Part of the Ho Hum Motel will be converted into 20 permanent homes for people who had been homeless. The motel is owned by the Champlain Housing Trust.
BarreThe former Phoenix House will become the Good Samaritan Haven, providing 15 shelter beds through Downstreet Housing and Community Development.
Colchester
Three vacant buildings at Fort Ethan Allen will be used for 60 apartments. The project will be done by the Champlain Housing Trust and Evernorth.
Statewide
The Vermont Center for Independent Living will receive funds to make 83 homes more accessible to those with disabilities.
“We know building more housing, including housing that supports those experiencing homelessness, is one of Vermont’s largest challenges,” stated Gov. Phil Scott in a news release. “That’s why my administration has proposed and supported the largest housing investment in Vermont history.”
