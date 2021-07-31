The Vermont Department of Health reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death attributed to the virus on Friday.
The numbers, posted to the health department's COVID dashboard online, reflect data reported as of Thursday.
As of July 29, there have been 260 deaths caused by COVID in the state, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
There have been almost 25,000 positive tests for COVID in Vermont from almost 414,000 people tested.
In the last two weeks, there have been almost 40 new cases reported in Rutland County and 24 reported in Washington County.
