WALLINGFORD — For many waitresses, their employer closing up shop would mean it’s time to hunt for a new job. For Terry Tyminski-Hale, it was a sign the time had finally come to make her dream a reality.
“I lived here all my life, then I worked in Manchester for 20 years at the same place, Bob’s Diner,” said Tyminski-Hale. “And then I came up here and worked at Thoroughbreds. They closed, and I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’”
She was going to open The Main Street Café, which she did Aug. 26. It’s open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beginning Nov. 7, it’ll be serve dinner starting at 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, said Tyminski-Hale in a Monday interview at the café, surrounded by customers.
She said Thoroughbreads Deli and Pub closed Memorial Day weekend. She wasted little time leasing the space and beginning renovations, opening up the dining area, installing gas in the kitchen and essentially renovating the entire space to make it more efficient and inviting.
“We pushed everything back, so there’s no wasted space,” she said. “We utilize all the space we can. If we had more space, we’d utilize that, too. Three months it took us, from beginning to end.”
Having been in the industry so long, Tyminski-Hale knew what she was getting into.
“I said ‘why not?’ because I’ve been looking for a place for a long time,” she said.
In the world of dining, Tyminski-Hale has done it all.
“Serving, cooking, inventory, you name it,” she said. “I learned a lot just by doing all of it. So when we came in here, my daughters, myself and my team, I got lucky.”
She said having good employees is the key to a successful business. Her daughters, Amanda Wood and Samantha Tyminski, handle the cooking while her friend of 40 years, Gail Burnham, is the full-time server.
“If I need help, my family will come in and help, my mom will even come in and do whatever I need help with,” she said.
The business was promoted early on via Facebook. Tyminski-Hale said business has been steady, with at least 30% of the customers being visitors.
“Our No. 1 seller is corned beef hash,” she said. “We make everything homemade, our dinners will be homemade, like home-cooked meals. Everything is like a home-cooked meal here. If we have the product, we can build it. So if somebody asked, ‘Can we have this?’ Absolutely. If we have it, we can do it, we never say no.”
She said the town of Wallingford has been doing better in recent years. More places have opened, people are working on various projects.
“With more opening and more coming, we’re getting more foot traffic; it feels like it’s more alive now,” she said. “It’s starting to regroup and regain.”
Her hope is for the business to keep growing, but not for it to outpace itself. Offering dinner is the next step, she said, and in a few years she’d love to seat even more customers.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.