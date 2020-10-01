MONTPELIER — While the colors are expected to be as vibrant as ever, this year’s foliage season isn’t likely to generate the level of tourism revenue it normally does, owing to traveling restrictions stemming from the pandemic.
“Typically, fall foliage is a very busy time in Vermont,” said Amy Spear, vice president of tourism at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. “I believe last year the Agency of Commerce and Community Development reported that just the month of foliage contributes about $40 million in tax revenue to the state of Vermont.”
With hotel bookings down — to the point where, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, many will have to lay off staff or close without a second round of federal aid — many are hoping day-trippers will help the tourism industry.
“There’s 80 million people in a day’s drive from Vermont, and if you're looking at the most recent cross-state travel numbers that were released on Tuesday, there are about 4.5 million people who can travel to Vermont without quarantine,” said Spear. That’s about 6% of the normal market.
“We will have (fewer) guests this year both from the standpoint of guests who are making reservations and also the number of reservations that are made that we must cancel due to the state guidelines for travel to Vermont,” said Kim Donahue, general manager of The Inn at the Round Barn Farm in Waitsfield. “We are currently experiencing an 82% drop in reservations this year versus last year.”
She said in an email that most of the guests who are coming are from Vermont or from counties in upstate New York where COVID-19 numbers are low.
“We will occasionally see guests coming from yellow counties in Massachusetts who have been able to quarantine prior to traveling here,” she stated.
Recently, Gov. Phil Scott announced that hotels and inns would be allowed to let all of their rooms out. They had been limited to half capacity. Still, hotel operators are required to screen guests and inform them of the state’s travel regulations.
“Guests who have made the decision to travel and are interested in traveling with safety in mind are pleased to comply by signing the Certificate of Compliance after we discuss their location, travel eligibility by geography and their quarantine status if necessary,” she stated. “We must refuse a sizable number of reservations and inquiries, and about half of that group are willing to comply but are unable for one reason or another and they are disappointed.”
The other half, she said, are resistant and refuse to participate, meaning her inn can’t book them.
“These calls can be contentious,” she said.
Her experience matches that of many other lodging operators, according to Heather Pelham, commissioner of the Department of Tourism and Marketing, who said many report high rates of compliance from guests, along with some awkward phone calls.
“When folks come to view the foliage they’re often driving around and looking for something new and interesting, so I think this year it’s going to be outdoor recreation,” said Pelham, adding that many of the state’s attraction operators have made changes so they can safely welcome visitors.
“The beauty of Vermont hasn’t changed,” she said. “We may be doing things differently, but it’s still an amazing place to visit and there are still millions of people in our drive market that can come here, and we hope they’ll take the opportunity to come and enjoy this beautiful state.”
The state often refers visitors and leaf peepers to vermont.com/foliage.cfm, which tells people where and roughly when the leaves are turning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.