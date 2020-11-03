Despite many voting by mail, the polls were as busy as ever in Rutland County on Election Day 2020.
“It’s been steady,” said Brandon Town Clerk Sue Gage at the Brandon American Legion. “We’ve had people voting here, we’ve had a lot of people dropping an absentee ballot in a box outside. Right now, based on the tabulator alone, we’re at about 62% of our total turnout, and 71% (in 2008) is the highest we’ve ever been. I think we’re going to have a great turnout for sure.”
She estimated about two thirds of the ballots cast were mailed in. Normally, Brandon votes at its Town Hall, but the building didn’t allow for proper COVID-19 protocols, so polls were set up at the Legion.
“We’ve got someone cleaning up after every voter. That’s her only job, she’s great. We’ve all been careful, we’re trying to distance as much as we can. It’s been a challenge, but it’s important to do, especially since we’re having outbreaks in the state,” said Gage.
Ron Euber said, after he’d voted, that he felt voting in-person was more patriotic than doing so by mail, but the mail is a good option for the elderly and others who can’t make it to the booth.
“This was simple, it was great. Easy in, easy out,” he said. “Hopefully, everything goes smooth today. It sounds like everything is going great. We’ll see what happens at the end of the day. Hopefully everything levels out, and we start working together.”
Pittsford moved it’s voting booths to a location more suitable to COVID-19 distancing requirements.
“It’s been pretty steady all day,” said Pittsford Town Clerk Helen McKinlay at the Pittsford Fire House on Pleasant Street. “We had a lot of early, absentee voters. We’ve had a lot of people come in without their ballot. We’ve also registered a lot of new voters today. About two thirds voted by mail.”
People were supposed to bring the ballots that were mailed to them to the polls, but if someone didn’t, they could sign an affidavit saying they hadn’t already voted by mail or by absentee and could then vote as normal.
McKinlay said she hopes voting will take place at the firehouse in the future, as it’s easier to do it there.
Outside the firehouse, Amy Kimball, a Pittsford resident of 21 years, said she’s had trouble getting registered in the past, but was able to do so this year and voted.
“I wanted to vote for who I wanted for president, and who I didn’t want to come back,” she said.
She wasn’t worried about the COVID-19 safety measures and felt safe voting.
“I knew they would have security measures in place and everything. Everybody had their mask on and was following the rules,” she said.
This was Elijah Blow’s first time voting.
“I thought it would be busy, but it’s not. It’s a small town,” said Blow, 21.
“Honestly, I feel weird about electing people. I’d rather we have a direct democracy, we have the technology to do it and pull it off. I’ve been trying to get something started with a few friends where we develop the framework for an app where it’s end-to-end encryption and we can verify US citizens and build basically a system where you can vote directly on issues rather than candidates,” he said. “We don’t know how we’re going to do it yet, but we’re trying.”
There was a line outside the Calvary Bible Church in the late afternoon, but it was moving quickly. Tim Puro was standing in it, and said he was there to support Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian Party’s candidate for president.
“I’m sick of the only two-party system,” he said. “I know she’s not going to win, but eventually we’ve got to get another party in there. So if (Jorgensen) gets 5% this year, and the libertarians get 12% the next time, and 15%, then we’re going to have another party in there instead of just Republicans and Democrats.”
In Clarendon, some people heard polls opened at 7 a.m. and showed up early, said Town Clerk Gloria Menard. While many towns open their polls then, many others aren’t open until 10 a.m. Menard said the town is likely to beat its past turnout records, though the final number won’t be known until polls close.
“My expectation was, because we’d received so many mail-in ballots, that it would have been a slower day,” said Heidi Congdon, Clarendon Town Treasurer. “And when I pulled in at 10 a.m. there was nowhere for me to park. Which is good. I’m pretty sure we’ll beat the record for the last election.”
