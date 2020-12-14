BRANDON — The town will hold its first reverse Christmas parade on Sunday.
“In a normal parade, people stand there and the floats go by them,” said Assistant to the Recreation Director, Colleen Wright. “In a reverse parade the displays are on the sides of the road and people drive their cars through. That way everybody is safe, they’re warm, and people who have trouble walking or standing can still enjoy it.”
The parade will be held between 5 and 6 p.m. Sunday.
“People will enter High Street just across the road from the Brandon Fire Department and then they will go up High Street and see all the decorated houses, then they will go down Park Street, and we’ll have some displays on our beautiful new Park Street, which is now as wide as a boulevard. It’s fantastic,” she said.
Park Street was recently overhauled, as was Route 7 through the downtown.
The parade is being held to replace what would have been a Christmas party at the American Legion. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was cancelled, like many holiday events across the state and country.
“I think people are pretty suitably depressed and we need all the lights we can get,” said Wright.
The parade was planned by the Brandon Recreation Department and the Brandon Toy Project. Wright hopes, if it goes well, it will be an annual event.
For the displays, Wright said she reached out to people from all over. SD Ireland Construction in Burlington is sending a decorated cement truck, and Troy Austin will be sending some decorated vehicles as well.
“He does a lot of fundraising in Chittenden County for projects similar to the Toy Project,” said Wright. “He’s just a good-natured person.”
Beauty queens from Amber Sprott Boutique in Rutland City will be there, too.
These are all beauty queens from the Rutland area who are going to be all dressed up in gowns and waving to everyone,” said Wright.
The parade will also feature Sanford Rouse, a nonagenarian who has recently written a book about his life growing up in Brandon. Wright said he’ll be there in his car with a poster-sized version of the front page of his book.
The parade will also feature the real Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the Easter Bunny, Scooby-Doo and his friends, and the Grinch with his family, said Wright.
“This is going to be, put the kids in the car, put them in pajamas, give them some hot chocolate, say we’re going to drive up High Street, down Park Street, through the parking lot, and we’re going to see all sorts of stuff, Santa Claus, bright colors, presents, and then we can go home and put the kids in bed,” said Wright.
She’s asking those who do drive through the parade bring along jingle bells to ring out their car windows, unless it’s too cold and they’re rather not.
“Everyone is excited,” said Wright. “Brandon is weird, because Brandon jumps on these crazy ideas and makes them happen, and other towns are like, why can’t we do it? It’s because Brandon is just weird, we’re weird enough to make these things work.”
