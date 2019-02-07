FAIR HAVEN — After seven years of putting it off, Town Manager Joe Gunter said the town plans to invest $600,000 to renovate the second floor of the municipal office building that was once a high school.
“I call it the gym, but it used to be the auditorium,” Gunter said. “It's a really nice spot. We just need to take care of it, and we can use it."
He said, "It's going to be a community space.”
Gunter said the plans include adding a lift, a total overhaul of the heating system currently in place and a complete renovation of the space, which will mean bringing the 1960s-era rooms into the 21st century.
“One of the challenges for the second floor is that besides having sprinklers, we need to have rated fire exits,” Gunter said.
Gunter said the town plans to apply for a Vermont Community Development grant through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to pay for the construction in April, and the professionals at NBF Architects of Rutland estimated the changes to cost about half of what Gunter predicted.
“I figured it was going to be closer to $1.5 (million),” Gunter said. “We're getting some drawings done, we're getting the environmental study done.”
“Seven years ago, this was requested,” Gunter said. “In October, (the Select Board said) they want focus here. So that's what we started to do.”
Gunter and Richardson began looking at grant options and ways to open the project to the broader Fair Haven community.
“He's dong the heavy lifting,” said Tyler Richardson, executive director of the Rutland Economic Development Corp. “We think its obviously a great thing for the community. We're trying to connect the community to assets ... and providing letters of support.”
“It gives folks that third place,” Richardson said. “You have home, work and this is the third place ... A place for young kids to go after school to hang out, to keep them out of trouble ... a place where (people can) show up, have meetings and engage with one another.”
Renovations to a public building with potential such the Fair Haven's municipal offices would provide a new level of connection for the community - as it would serve multiple demographics - and Richardson said Gunter's proposal is a strong one.
The space is massive with high ceilings and hardwood floors in desperate need of refinishing, as well as several unused classrooms being used as storage space for boxes of files and celebration materials.
In addition to a full kitchen being used by the fire department, there are several functioning bathrooms in need of a fresh coat of paint and doors, tall windows looking out onto the town square, and two staircases leading down to the town offices and the police department.
Around another corner leads into Fair Haven's fire department, which is connected to what was once a staging area and now stores the fire department's boots, helmets and uniforms.
“To bring this up to code, we'd either need to install a permanent firewall or move storage equipment somewhere else,” Gunter said.
The town isn't going at this alone. Gunter said he's working with the REDC and the Housing Trust of Rutland County to compile a presentation of intent for when he submits grant applications in April.
“(We want to show) how this would not only help out Fair Haven but the region in general, economically,” Gunter said.
On Jan. 29, the Select Board approved $6,450 from the building fund to be reallocated for an environmental study, and members signed the resolution for the Vermont Community Development grant application for building rehabilitation, according to meeting minutes.
If grant funding comes through, Gunter said, construction would begin immediately with the hope that all updates and renovations can be completed in a year and a half.
In addition to using the space for community events, Gunter said a portion of the area would be annexed and renovated specifically for the Historical Society to use.
“We want to make them a space,” Gunter said. “And then we could have a little reading room, space for people to do stuff, whatever functions people like.
He said, "You want to do weddings here, come and have a wedding, walk across the street and have your picture taken at the gazebo - the whole deal.”
Gunter said he'd also love to turn the space into a haunted house around Halloween time.
“We'd have people jumping out of the spooky storage area.” Gunter said. “You cruise through here, and then you come into spooky office No 1.”
In addition to renovations planned for the town offices, Gunter said, they're looking at repairing the Adams Street bridge, and plans are moving forward toward possible construction.
“We just need to pull some permits and find some money,” Gunter said. “We have utilities attached to that, so we need a structure to support that - $600,000 is a minimum, a little bit more than $1.2 million for something bigger.”
Though a two-lane bridge would be more expensive, Gunter said, he has his own ideas to bring more tourists to town.
“I want a covered bridge,” Gunter said. “Wouldn't that be cool? People love covered bridges."
"It's a dream," he said. "We'll see what we can do.”
