KILLINGTON — Up on Killington, not far from a ski trail, stands a home that, as far as architects are concerned, is the best in Vermont.
The American Institute of Architects, Vermont Chapter recently announced the results of its 2018 Excellence in Architecture Design Awards Program. A home in Killington designed by Birdseye Design, a Richmond-based company, won first place in the AIAVT Peer’s Choice event, besting 36 other entrants.
Jeff McBride, project architect for Birdseye, said Monday the clients — the people who live in the home — asked the firm not to identify them or release their address.
“It’s a novel form,” McBride said of the home. “It definitely stands out in a crowd.”
He said the homeowners approached Birdseye in 2015.
Birdseye, which has designed homes all over Vermont, won two other awards, said McBride. It won a 2018 AIAVT Merit Award for “ADK Camp,” in New York’s Adirondack Park, and a 2018 AIAVT Citation Award for “Hygge,” a home on the eastern side of Lake Champlain.
The home in Killington is referred to by Birdeye as “Lift House.” McBride said it was designed to have a “floating” quality to it, with the footprint of the base being smaller than the footprint of the upper floors.
McBride said there wasn’t much land to work with when designing the home, hence its boomerang shape. From the time the owners approached the design firm, it was about 18 months until it was built, he said. The clients said they wanted a contemporary design, McBride said.
It’s common for designs to change during construction, he said, but here there wasn’t much difference between the final product and the vision Birdseye and the owners had for it.
“The site dictated a lot of things,” McBride said.
Birdseye did some of the interior design, as well. McBride said the bedrooms are on the first floor with the rest up top making the most of the views the property offers.
As the name implies, the Peer’s Choice awards are chosen by a vote from other architects, said McBride. He said the place appeals to architects because of its distinctive look.
Other Vermont projects honored by AIAVT, according to a release from the group, were for the Brattleboro Music Center, for which Scott Simons Architects, of Portland, Maine, won an Honor Award.
Tied for second place in the Peer’s Choice awards were Elizabeth Herrmann, designer of “Little Black House” in Fayston, and Gossens Bachman Architects for “Red Clover Common Housing,” in Brattleboro.
