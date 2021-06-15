BRANDON — The town’s Energy Committee has a renewed sense of purpose.
The Select Board voted unanimously Monday to adopt a fresh mission statement and short list of long-term tasks for the Energy Committee to focus on. The panel, a subcommittee of the Planning Commission, was created a few years ago to develop a list of places in town where solar projects would be more welcome than others. That job being complete, the committee sought some direction from the Select Board.
Selectman Tim Guiles said Monday that he met with the committee and the members were comfortable with what he’d drafted in terms of a mission and goals.
“The Brandon Energy Committee’s mission is to help the town of Brandon do its part to achieve these (Vermont) energy goals,” reads the mission statement.
Vermont has essentially two renewable energy goals. One, have 90% of the state’s energy needs come from renewable sources by 2050. Two, lower greenhouse gas emissions to 50% of what they were in 1990 by 2028, and lower them by 75% of 1990 levels by 2050.
To this end, the Brandon Energy Committee will work on three tasks, said Guiles. One, to track energy use for heating, cooling, transportation and electricity use. Two, to organize community outreach events to show people how they can lower their energy usage and costs. And finally, to, “Analyze and make suggestions to the Select Board about strategic choices which might help the town of Brandon reduce its carbon footprint. This might include discovering ‘best practice’ energy solutions from other towns, and/or finding grant opportunities.”
The committee will have to generate a report on what it has been doing twice a year. It’s not allowed to spend money, but can ask the board to fund projects it deems worthy.
Guiles said the committee’s current members — Matthew Orchard, Lowell Rasmussen, Jack Schneider, and Edna Sutton, according to the town website — are willing to remain on it and continue their work.
The committee is supposed to have five members. The board said anyone interested in serving should contact Town Manager Dave Atherton at datherton@townofbrandon.com.
Select Board Chair Seth Hopkins suggested that should the committee feel the need to spend money on a project to ask the board during budget season, that being around December through January. It’s easier to allocate funds then rather than at town meeting in March.
Guiles said Tuesday that the committee had been on hiatus for a few months after the completion of its solar siting work, but he hopes it will be meeting again come July. Prior to the pandemic, it had been planning a big community outreach event.
“Just before COVID, literally the week everything got shut down, they were in the final stages of planning a major energy expo that was going to be at the high school,” Guiles said. “It was going to have electric cars and a lot of electric appliances like heat pumps, and it was going to be this big festival for people to see first-hand things they could get for their home and life to save energy,” he said. “I know they’re talking about doing that again.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.