About a third of the residents of Rutland County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, slightly above the statewide percentage of 28.5%.
Dr. Jonathan Reynolds, senior director of pharmacy and vice president of clinical services, said that as of Wednesday morning, 33.5% of Rutland County residents had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots.
“We’re doing really well. We’re really proud of it,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said he didn’t think there was anything in Rutland that gave the area an edge over other counties to explain the higher percentage.
“From the beginning, we knew this was our way out of the pandemic. Some of us share a ‘go big or go home’ attitude. We knew that we had to do this big from the start so we planned for what our largest capacity could be and we still are not there yet. We have more capacity as vaccine allocations increase, so we’ll be able to get folks in faster,” he said.
While it has been a challenge to coordinate, Reynolds said he believed it would only be a matter of time before other Vermont counties start seeing the same success.
According to the Vermont Department of Health’s online vaccination dashboard, as of Wednesday, Bennington County had 31.5% and Grand Isle 30%, No other Vermont counties have broken 30% yet.
Reynolds attributed some of the success to the efforts made by Rutland Regional that included setting up ongoing vaccination clinics outside the hospital campus at the Holiday Inn.
“We really knew it would take an investment of resources to set up a successful vaccination clinic here in Rutland,” Reynolds said.
One the clinic grew from the Leahy Center at the hospital to the Holiday Inn, additional staff were brought in, including nurses from the Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region, who could administer the shots. But Reynolds pointed out they needed people to greet patients, check them in, document their vaccination and otherwise keep the process running smoothly.
Pharmacy staff needed to prepare the vaccines to be administered and couriers had to get them from the hospital to the hotel.
“One of the things is, we really went on a full-court press, hired great people, really motivated people to help us staff the clinic, and they’re doing a fabulous job,” he said.
In addition to the support from the two organizations, Reynolds said the effort to vaccinate Rutland County was supported by pharmacies that are giving vaccine shots locally as well.
“As a pharmacist myself, I do have to acknowledge the hard work being done by many of those pharmacies in our area that are also contributing to the effort as they’re doing an exceptional job especially since they carried out the very early task of vaccinating some of the most vulnerable population in our nursing homes and long-term care centers,” he said.
Reynolds said the Vermont Department of Health had helped too, which allowed the clinic be open seven days a week and serve different age bands as well as educators and teachers.
“That goes in conjunction with the Biden administration that has secured increased allocation (of vaccines) for our state and allowed us to flex up the number of vaccinations we’re able to give,” he said.
The process is a “two-way street,” Reynolds added.
“We’ve set the program up, but the Rutland community really needs to be thanked for their willingness to get vaccinated. We’ve all heard about vaccine hesitancy across the country, and here, we seem to have great turnout, great willingness to get vaccinated. Truly, without those folks in our community, we wouldn’t be as successful as we are,” he said.
Renee Bousquet, district director for the Vermont health department in Rutland County, said “Rutland Regional Medical Center absolutely has a reason to be proud.”
“They are a big piece of this vaccination roll-out system. They’ve been an amazing partner, standing up very large clinics in our area,” she said.
Bousquet noted the efforts of EMS in vaccinating homebound residents.
She added Vermont’s results in general were “cause for hope and positivity.”
Reynolds noted that Gov. Phil Scott had said during a Tuesday news briefing that the state could return to normal by July 4.
“That’s really the goal and perhaps we could continue that. … We’re on a great trajectory, and we just want to be able to continue that momentum because we might be able to get things back to normal and vaccination is the way back to normal,” he said.
Visit the website at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine to sign up for vaccination.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.