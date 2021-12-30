WALLINGFORD — It was a year of ups and downs for Wallingford’s headlines in 2021.
One of the ups was PEG-TV beginning to film Select Board meetings. The public access station wasn’t entirely welcomed by the board, but began filming its meetings in the fall, airing them on its government access channel as well as posting the recordings to YouTube allowing those unable to attend meetings the chance to watch their government in action.
In other good news, Sweet Birch Coffee Roasters and Bakery opened at the Wallingford Block in April. It’s owned by Chloe Parry and Betsy Valine. The block itself is owned by Michelle Kenny who has been working to revitalize the historic structure. Having a coffee shop there was one of her main goals. She hopes to see something related to the wellness industry go in on the second floor, with the third floor someday becoming a community space.
While every town in Vermont — except Searsburg, which turned it down — got American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, Wallingford also began mulling how to spend a $240,162 fund from its Revenue Augmentation Trust. The pot of money is from a sale of private land to the federal government for conservation purposes. It was decided that voters will be asked in March to put two-thirds of the fund towards a large project and leave the rest to replenish the fund. That leaves the town with $583,204 in ARPA funds, but it has more time to decide how to use those.
In June, the Herald told the story of Tyler Shelvey and his efforts to build a skate ramp for the youth in Wallingford. Shelvey grew up skateboarding and wanted to give local kids the opportunity. He worked with GE Volunteers, part of the General Electric Corp, and was able to raise the $5,000 needed for the project.
Stone Meadow also saw some work done to its trails, while the bee hives there unexpectedly produced a crop of honey. The honey was sold by the Conservation Commission to generate funds for more bee-keeping equipment.
In less happy news, the Select Board’s relationship with the Recreation Committee continued to deteriorate. Some board members have openly questioned the need for the committee’s existence, while the committee itself has seen members resign and its requests for a part-time recreation director repeatedly denied. The board has also refused to appoint certain people to the committee, despite the committee’s requests.
