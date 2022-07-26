A news release issued last week indicates Planned Parenthood of Northern New England has been busy providing reproductive health care after a U.S. Supreme Court decision that created a “patchwork of abortion access” in the United States.
Since June 24, more than a dozen patients from Georgia, Michigan, Louisiana, Ohio, South Dakota and Texas have booked abortion services with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
In a statement, Lucy Leriche, vice president of Vermont Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said over the course of about a month, since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, staff has seen “the harm caused by … the decision.”
“Patients shouldn’t have to travel hundreds of miles to access care, but for millions of Americans that’s now their reality. Here in Vermont, we will continue to do all we can to meet this need and provide care that is supportive and respectful. We are also working to pass the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, which would prevent interference from politicians in personal health care decisions,” she said in the statement.
In November, Vermonters will vote on the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, also known as “Proposal 5” or “Prop 5,” which would enshrine the right to legal abortion in the state Constitution, after it was approved by the Vermont Legislature in February.
Eileen Sullivan, communications director for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said on Monday, the recent Supreme Court decision does not affect abortion access in the states of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire, but their workload may increase as patients from states that have stricter abortion restrictions come to New England for care.
The number of patients seeking long-acting reversible contraception such as intrauterine devices, or IUDs, and birth control devices implanted in a patient’s arm from the organization has increased 60% since June 24.
The week after the Supreme Court decision, there was an increase in bookings for vasectomy services but the organization said the number of patients seeking a vasectomy, a procedure only available in its Burlington location, has returned to the normal daily average of fewer than two appointments per day.
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England provides medication abortion services, or pills mailed to patients, but only to patients in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire. Sullivan said people in other states should visit abortionfinder.org if they’re looking for medication abortion services in their area.
Sullivan said she thinks the staff at their sites were “prepared for this moment.”
“I think they’re absolutely rising to the challenge of helping patients get the care that they need. It’s a devastating blow to the people who provide reproductive health care but at the same time we are ready to meet the need,” she said.
Sullivan pointed out that abortion remains legal in Vermont. She said staff have “seen Vermonters coming out in droves to volunteer” for the effort to support Prop 5, also known as Article 22.
“This (Supreme Court) decision really fired people up and they’re committed to working with their neighbors, friends, family to get the Reproductive Liberty Amendment passed,” she said.
Matthew Strong, executive director for the advocacy organization, Vermonters For Good Government, which opposes Prop 5, said there had been what he called a “big kick-off” event at the State House on Saturday. He estimated 200 to 300 people attended, which he called a good turnout considering Saturday was a hot day. He said he brought 900 lawn signs and only took home six of them.
Strong spoke at the event, along with Rep. Anne Donahue, R-Northfield, and Annisa Lamberton, a spokesperson for Vermonters for Good Government. Strong said his organization isn’t explicitly “pro-life,” but he said it has become known as taking the lead in this particular issue because of their opposition to Article 22 and its “real world implications.”
“It’s probably going to be the first of what we’re hoping will be several across the state,” he said.
Strong said Vermonters for Good Government is booking engagements where Donahue or Lamberton will speak and it is working to bring in volunteers to take on tasks such as door-to-door canvassing and literature distribution.
Sullivan said she hoped Vermonters would support Prop 5.
“The Supreme Court decision (in Dobbs) underscores why it’s so important for Vermonters to vote yes on the Reproductive Liberty Amendment in November. It will be on the ballot and it will protect reproductive rights long-term in our state,” she said. You can visit tinyurl.com/2p9375kz for information about helping Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. You can visit vermontersforgoodgovernment.org/how-you-can-help for information about helping Vermonters for Good Government.
