With an abundance of food available to them, Vermont’s deer herd might have an easier time avoiding hunters this coming rifle season.
“The fall food is unusually high in places,” said Mark Scott, director of wildlife for the Vt. Fish & Wildlife Department, in a Friday interview. “We’re seeing a lot of acorns, especially in low elevations.”
The rifle deer season will begin Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 1. The youth season will begin the weekend before, running Nov. 9 and 10. The fall archery season ran from Oct. 5, ending on Friday. The second archery season as well as the muzzleloader season will run between Dec. 7 and 15.
With an abundance of food available, Scott said, deer will be less inclined to move around, or leave food-heavy areas deeper in the woods that are harder for hunters to reach. Hunters in the Northeast Kingdom and central Vermont may also have a tougher time, as last winter hit those areas hardest.
The late bear season, Nov. 16 to Nov. 24, will overlap the deer season, said Scott. This isn’t new, but deer hunters might see more bear activity than they’re used to, given the amount of food in the woods. Under these conditions, bears tend to stay active longer so they can eat more ahead of their winter hibernation.
Nick Fortin, deer project leader for the Fish & Wildlife, said Friday despite the expected challenges, this year should see a good deer harvest, though it likely won’t match last year’s numbers. Fortin said the success of Vermont’s hunters will likely depend on how much snowfall there is during the season, which makes deer easier to track. They tend to move around more when it’s cold.
During the rifle season, hunters are allowed to take one buck that has at least one antler with at at least two points an inch or more long. The main beam counts as a point.
Scott said under current regulations a hunter could take up to three deer a year, but no more than two could be legal bucks. That won’t be the case in 2020, when the bag limits will change to allow up to four deer taken, with only one being a legal buck.
Those who shoot a deer have to report it to the state, along with its weight and antler data. If hunters bring their kill to certain check locations, however, more biological data will be collected to give state biologists a clearer picture of the health of the herd. These special check stations will operate on the first two days of the rifle season. This holds true for the youth season as well. Information on where the stations collecting added data will be can be found on the department’s website, https://vtfishandwildlife.com.
“The greatest numbers of deer continue to be in the southwestern and northwestern regions of the state,” said Fortin in a statement released by the department. “The Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom offer more of a big woods experience, with fewer, but often larger, deer."
