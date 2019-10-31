Robert P. MacLeod, 44, of Rutland, remained in custody at Marble Valley Correctional Facility after Rutland Regional Medical Center allegedly would not treat him, and the originally suspended $10,000 bail was imposed Thursday.
“They would not admit him, much to the surprise of everyone involved,” public defender Mary Kay Lanthier said. “The plan was for Mr. Macleod to ... go to the hospital.”
Macleod pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a felony count of attempted sexual assault, a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct, and a felony count of unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in Rutland Criminal Court.
After his transport to RRMC, the original plan was to eventually readmit Macleod to a residential care program at Spring Lake Ranch in Cuttingsville, where Lanthier stated he has a long history of attendance before he separated using their “step-down” process and was reportedly “doing well.”
Lanthier conveyed that Macleod’s night in prison left him scared and determined to seek help, but Serenity House and Valley Vista had waiting periods in place and was not be immediately able to place him. Macleod is prepared to abide by conditions of release while living at his apartment.
Lanthier stated that Macleod is an alcoholic and has schizo-affective disorder, and the combination of the two conditions led most involved to believe he would be admitted at RRMC after his arraignment on Wednesday.
“I’m not a jail person,” Macleod said Thursday.
Macleod didn’t meet the need for inpatient care, Lanthier said.
Peg Bolgioni, communications specialist for RRMC declined to comment, citing HIPAA.
Judge Samuel Hoar said the state continued to impose the bail previously set by Judge Cortland Corsones in light of the fact that the suspended bail didn’t work.
If convicted of the attempted sexual assault charge, Macleod could be sentenced to a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison and a maximum penalty of up to life.
If convicted of the charges of lewd and lascivious conduct, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct, Macleod could be sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
Macleod was arrested Tuesday after police said he attempted to sexually assault a woman at his home on Lincoln Avenue in Rutland.
In the affidavit, Rutland City Police Officer Nate Harvey said he answered a 911 phone call to MacLeod’s home around 7:15 on Tuesday evening.
Harvey said he spoke with a 24-year-old woman at the home responsible for the 911 call, who said Macleod allegedly sexually assaulted her and that he was “violent.”
The woman said she’d known Macleod for about one week, and he had offered a place to stay if she needed one, and she’d never has had a romantic relationship with Macleod but had been “in and out” of his residence for the past several days.
On Tuesday, the woman said Macleod contacted her to invite her over, and once there the two had drinks together while sitting on a mattress.
The woman said Macleod asked her to have sex with him, and after she refused, MacLeod touched her “in the groin area, over her clothing,” and the woman again said no.
The affidavit states that Macleod continued touching her “three or four times,” and that the woman told him “no” every time he tried to touch her, and she finally threatened to call police.
(Macleod) said he didn’t care, according to the affidavit.
The woman said Macleod removed all of his clothing below his waist and climbed on top of her, and she said she told him to get off her.
The woman said Macleod ignored her, and though she said he didn’t physically hurt her, he threatened to hit her with an object, according to the affidavit.
Harvey said when police took him into custody, he began yelling and screaming, allegedly yelling “(expletive) the police,” more than once.
Macleod was then taken to RRMC for an evaluation and gave a breath sample registering his blood-alcohol level at 0.08%.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh asked for $10,000 bail because of the seriousness of the charges filed against Macleod and the lengthy prison sentence he faces, and expressed concern that Macleod allegedly told police he was going to be evicted from his home in a month and has a criminal record in Massachusetts.
