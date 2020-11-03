MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Sally Achey, a Republican from Middletown Springs, has defeated incumbent Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, a Democrat/Progressive candidate.
Achey received 1,417 votes to Chesnut-Tangerman’s 1,385 votes. Margin of victory was 32 votes.
The Rutland-Bennington district covers Middletown Springs, Tinmouth, Wells, Pawlet and Rupert.
Chesnut-Tangerman won Middletown Springs with 284 votes to Achey’s 263. Achey beat Chesnut-Tangerman in Wells with 417 votes to his 293. Pawlet was a win for Chesnut-Tangerman, with 442 votes to Achey’s 428. Chesnut-Tangerman won in Rupert with 245 votes to Achey’s 181. In Tinmouth, Achey narrowly won with 128 votes to Chesnut-Tangerman’s 121.
“I knew it was going to be very close. I knew that I had some great supporters and a great team working with me and for me. I also know that I did work very hard, and I went door-to-door and got almost every door in all five towns, and met some really amazing people. I will be very proud, and very grateful to my supporters, and proud to represent them in Montpelier,” said Achey.
Chesnut-Tangerman said Tuesday that he might ask for a recount, but hadn’t made a final decision.
“Her campaign was very motivated, they worked hard and turned out the vote. Certainly I give them that, but we will be considering a recount,” he said.
Achey has been a Middletown Springs resident for 41 years. She attended the University of Vermont where she studied fields traditionally pursued by males. She went on to Princeton University, where she studied graduate-level statistics. This led her to a marketing job with General Motors in Detroit, where she learned more about emerging computer technology. When she returned to Vermont, she worked in the IT department of Central Vermont Public Service, an electric utility that merged with Green Mountain Power in 2012. She and her husband formed Moonridge Photography and raised horses in addition to producing maple syrup. Achey has spent nine years serving Middletown Springs as a lister
She told the Herald in September that she ran because she doesn’t think Chesnut-Tangerman represents the views of most people in the district. She said she believes Vermont is overly regulated and would like to see fewer barriers to small businesses.
Chesnut-Tangerman held his current seat for the past six years. He came to Vermont from upstate New York in 1991. He’s spent several years working as a building inspector for real estate companies and when he spoke to the Herald in September was seeking his realtor’s license. He has a background as a high school social studies teacher for at-risk youth, and taught at the former Green Mountain College. He served 10 years on the Middletown Springs Select Board.
Chesnut-Tangerman has been advocating for broadband expansion during his time as a lawmaker, a need he said was heightened by the pandemic. He supports universal health care, but believes Vermont would have to work with its neighboring states to make that work, barring a federal government backed system. Also, he supports raising the minimum wage.
