An Act 250 application has been filed to build an equipment and tool store behind Aldi.
According to the application on file with the Vermont Natural Resources Board, it was filed on May 6 by TNKY Rutland LLC, a company with a mailing address in Albany, New York. It proposed to build a 15,630-square-foot retail store with associated parking. Harbor Freight was listed as the store brand.
If approved, construction would take between nine and 12 months. The project is on land in Rutland Town owned by Joseph and Shirley Barnhart and would be accessed from Route 7 by an existing driveway.
According to the applicant, traffic during peak hours would increase by 14% and not create unreasonable congestion or unsafe conditions.
The project applicants estimate the store will generate $210,000 in sales taxes, $3,930 in city property taxes, and $7,393 in town property taxes. It’s estimated that it will employ 25 to 30 people, a mix of full and part time.
The Vermont Natural Resources Board website lists the projects as a “minor” application and does not list a hearing date.
The topic is scheduled to be discussed at the Rutland Town Select Board meeting on Tuesday.
